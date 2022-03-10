“Tough day. After 13yrs we had to put down Julio. He was an awesome dog,” the television personality shared

Mario Lopez Mourns Death of Dog Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez: 'I Celebrate Your Time with Us'

Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney are paying tribute to their dog Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez following his passing on Thursday.

The Access host shared a series of photos of the French bulldog including the pet with his kids — Gia Francesca, 11, Dominic, 8, and Santino Rafael, 2 ½ — on Instagram.

"Tough day. After 13yrs we had to put down Julio. He was an awesome dog," Lopez captioned the images. "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself. Once you have a wonderful dog, a life without one, is a life diminished."

The television personality added, "Julio.. Thank you, I love you and I celebrate your time with us… #JulioCesarChavezLopez #BestDogEver"

His Access co-host Kit Hoover shared her condolences in the comment section of the post.

"Nooooooooo!!! Sending you tight hugs," she wrote with the entertainment news show's account adding a simple red heart emoji.

Lopez's wife Courtney also mourned the passing of Julio on social media, calling the dog her "first born."

mario lopez Credit: mario lopez/instagram

"I never thought this day would come and I am completely gutted. Run free with all of your cousins and attack as many balls as your heart desires," she wrote. "I don't think I'll ever get over this. Until we meet again…I love you and thank you. 💔💔💔"

Her friend Vanessa Bryant (who got a new dog herself this week) responded to the post in the comment section.

She shared, "I'm so sorry. Sending you big hugs. Love you. ❤️"

Lopez opened up to PEOPLE in 2017 about becoming a pet owner and how Julio and their French Bulldog, Marquez Lopez, had helped their family.

"Once I got married to Courtney, my dreams of having a dog finally came true when we got our first French Bulldog, Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez," he shared at the time.

He continued, "My family and I have learned a lot about ourselves by having these two amazing dogs along for the ride over the years; we have created memories that will last us a lifetime."