Mario Lopez Is Here to Remind Us That It's Time to Get Holiday PJs for the Family — Dogs Too!
Some festive pet parents might be getting ready for Halloween, but the Lopez family is already preparing for winter.
Think it's too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving since we haven't even reached Halloween yet? Think again!
The Lopez Family is here to remind you it's never too early to start preparing for the winter holiday season.
"The Lopez Fam Bam are ready for the holidays! @childrensplace are killin' it with their new Holiday Matching Family PJ Collection!" Lopez posted on his Instagram, along with a shot of him and his family — French bulldogs Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez and Oscar De La Hoya Lopez included — decked out in matching red and green holiday pajamas, Santa slippers, and Santa hats.
Matching family pajamas are a popular holiday tradition, and more retailers are offering options for pets too, so everyone can get in on the fun. As Lopez's snap shows, it's a perfect time to start shopping for comfy clothes for your family to wear all of December.
Children's Place, which provided Lopez's pajamas, already has these matching outfits for sale on their site. The PJs, which feature sets for dogs and dolls, start at $5.97 and go up to $37.46. Children's Place also offers plenty of other festive patterns, but they aren't the only ones getting the holiday gear out early.
Lanz of Salzburg also has matching holiday pajamas for families with furry friends on sale too. Further proof that since your family is already spending so much time together, it's probably a good idea to start dressing alike too.