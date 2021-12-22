Mariah Carey posted a sweet video of her children, Moroccan and Monroe, and her dogs helping her sing one of her most famous tunes

Mariah Carey Gets Help from her Twins and 2 Dogs to Sing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey enlisted the help of some furry friends for a special rendition of her iconic Christmas song.

On Tuesday, the singer, 52, posted a video to Instagram of herself, her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, and their two dogs singing "All I Want for Christmas Is You." In the clip, Carey, who is wearing a glamorous red gown, enters a festive room decorated with poinsettias, white lights and a bright Christmas tree and begins to sing her hit.

As Carey belts out, "All I want for Christmas is," Moroccan and Monroe — who are seen sitting with the family's two dogs — jump up and shout, "you!" prompting a reaction from their pets.

The two dogs help finish the lyrics by howling the final note. Carey gave a nod to the pets in the caption of her post, writing: "All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶."

Carey shares her two children with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Last month, she tapped Moroccan and Monroe to help with the music video for her new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas." The twins are featured in a sweet scene, which shows them giving their superstar mom a hug.

Like every year, the singer has been hard at work this holiday season. Not long after releasing the "Fall in Love at Christmas" video, Carey revealed a festive collaboration with McDonalds, which includes Carey-themed merchandise and a special "Mariah Menu."

Carey, who is known for her infectious holiday spirit, explained why Christmas means so much to her during an interview with Elle published last year.

The "Sweet Fantasy" singer told Elle that Christmastime is "maybe the one time I got to breathe for a second."

She explained, "After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have," before briefly mentioning her troubled childhood.