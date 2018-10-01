Instagram Star Manny the Frenchie Brings Smiles to Pediatric Cardiology Patients

Manny the Frenchie warms more than 1 million hearts everyday on his popular Instagram page, but that isn’t enough for this do-gooder dog.

The black-and-white pup recently stopped by Advocate Children’s Heart Institute’s 31st Annual Pediatric Cardiology Picnic in Oak Lawn, Illinois, to spread smiles. The event occurred on Sept. 28, World Heart Day.

Each year, the institute hosts a picnic for former and current pediatric cardiac patients, so everyone can reconnect with the care teams that helped to save their lives.

Advocate Children’s Hospital

The special picnic also offers patients and their families a chance to meet each other, so they can share their stories and offer support to those who are going through similar challenges. It’s a day filled with hope for all involved.

Manny did his part to maintain the vibe of this silly and sweet picnic by performing a trick show and posing for plenty of photos.

The “World’s Most Followed French Bulldog” also passed out a few paw-fives to the brave kids who attended the event.

Advocate Children’s Heart Institute, a program at Advocate Children’s Hospital, helps to treat more than 12,000 patients every year.