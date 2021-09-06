The actor, who had to leave town and leave his dog Becky with son Gideon, recorded himself singing to keep with the tradition he's started before her meals

Mandy Patinkin Leaving a Recording of Jewish Blessings for His Dog Is the Purest Thing You'll See Today (VIDEO)

Does Mandy Patinkin have a future as a cantor?

In a sweet video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Sept. 5, the 68-year-old actor says goodbye to his beloved dog Becky before heading to the airport for his first flight since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to son Gideon, who recorded the farewell, Patinkin says he's left a recording of Jewish blessings to be played for Becky before she eats every day.

Later in the clip, Gideon follows those instructions, with Becky wagging her tail while listening to her dad's words in Hebrew and English until her bowl is full.

In March, Kveller reported that Patinkin sings three Jewish blessings to his pup each night: "Mi Sheberach," the Shema and the Motzi. The first is a song written by Patinkin's friend Debbie Friedman and based on a Jewish prayer for the sick; the second is a Jewish prayer to be said daily; the third is a blessing over bread.

Patinkin has posted videos of himself singing blessings to Becky in the past; what makes this video particularly special, though, is that Monday night marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, the start of the new year and the High Holy Days.