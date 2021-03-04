"We found out three hours before I went into labor," Mandy Moore recalled

Mandy Moore Says the Relief of Finding Found Out Her Dog Was Cancer-Free Helped Induce Labor

Mandy Moore has more than one reason to celebrate after welcoming her newborn son, August Harrison.

In her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 36, revealed that she found out her beloved dog Jackson was cancer-free just hours before going into labor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that this guy got a clean bill of health," she captioned a photo of the pup, who underwent emergency surgery last month. "His tumor was benign. Cancer-free."

"We found out three hours before I went into labor and I know what my relief was what set thing in motion," Moore continued. "So much gratitude these days. We love you so much Jackson!!!"

Image zoom Mandy Moore's dog Jackson | Credit: Mandy Moore/instagram

Moore first spoke about her canine companion's health problems on Feb. 12, sharing that Jackson had a "mass in his abdomen" that required immediate attention.

"We are remaining positive and hopeful," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, noting how the experience had been heightened due to her pregnancy. "To say I'm beside myself about my sweet boy of 10 years is a bit of an understatement."

According to the actress, veterinarians removed "a 10 inch, 6 lb mass on his spleen (and his spleen too)" during emergency surgery.

"He is a fighter and here's hoping he continues to heal and thrive," she added of her pooch. "Thank you for the good thoughts and prayers - please keep them coming!!"

Image zoom Mandy Moore's dog Jackson | Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore announced the arrival of August, her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, a week after Jackson's procedure.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," she wrote on Feb. 23 alongside a picture of the infant. "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

The star went on to reveal the sweet story behind her son's name, which Moore said she and her husband decided on early into their pregnancy.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name," she wrote days later alongside a photo of the newborn sleeping with a small grey blanket with his name embroidered across it.

Moore also shared that her son's blanket holds even more sentimental value for the couple.

"For our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt," she wrote. "Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. 💙💙💙💙."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Sunday, Moore commemorated August's first week "earthside" by posting another snap of the baby boy.