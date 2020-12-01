Pregnant Mandy Moore Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Her Dog: 'My Heart Is Utterly Shattered'

"I will love and miss you forever, my Joni," Mandy Moore wrote of the 12-year-old dog on Instagram

Mandy Moore's 12-year-old dog Joni has died.

The This Is Us star, 36, shared the heartbreaking news on Tuesday, posting a slideshow of photos of the late pup, named after Joni Mitchell, on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl," she began her lengthy caption. "Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well. Until last night."

"I knew something was amiss when she, lifelong food-obsessed, didn’t finish her dinner and couldn’t get comfortable in bed (despite being on pain meds)," the pregnant actress explained. "My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I’m glad we did."

RELATED: Mandy Moore Reveals Her Dog Jackson Almost Died After Eating a Tennis Ball

Moore — who is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith — recalled rescuing Joni back in 2008 at the Barking Lot, a non-profit shelter in San Diego.

"I’ll never forget the drive home, telling her that it was just us against the world now," she wrote.

"To know her, was to love her," Moore added of Joni. "She never met a stranger. She was waaaaay more human (or muppet) than dog. She loved ANYTHING she could eat, even if sometimes it was gross (cat poop 🤢). Seriously, she was a vacuum. She loved her brother Jackson. She loved lying in the sun to catch some zzzzs."

"She adored @taylordawesgoldsmith," Moore continued, adding, "and I have no doubt she knew what an absolutely indispensable part of our lives and cherished soul she was... right until the end."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Mandy Moore Says Being Stuck at Home During Pandemic Worked Out to Her Advantage

Moore went added in the tribute post that her "heart is utterly shattered" in the wake of Joni's death. "She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there."

"There’s a deep chasm of emptiness that will never be filled but I am so grateful for her sweet nature and the endless connection, compassion, responsibility, patience and devotion that the love of a pet can bring into your orbit," she wrote. "When mulling over the details of her surgery last week, my husband sorta joked that everything would have to be run by me because I’d had Joni for 13 years and only had him for 5. He’s right. She was the boss and a total mama’s girl. I’m so sad she won’t get the chance to meet her human brother soon but maybe she wasn’t ready to share 😉. Or be a suction cup right by my side every night."

"I will love and miss you forever, my Joni," Moore concluded. "Thank you for beyond a lifetime of love."

Image zoom Mandy Moore | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty