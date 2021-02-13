Mandy Moore's Beloved Dog Jackson Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove 6 Lbs. Mass on His Spleen

"Here's hoping he continues to thrive and heal," This Is Us star Mandy Moore shared following the successful procedure

Mandy Moore's beloved dog Jackson is on the road to recovery after having to undergo emergency surgery.

The This Is Us star — who's expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith — revealed on Friday that her dog had a "mass in his abdomen," which required immediate attention.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If you could, please say a prayer or send good vibes to our sweet Jackson who is about to have emergency surgery for mass in his abdomen," Moore, 36, wrote alongside a photo of her pet.

"We are remaining positive and hopeful," she added, noting how the experience has been heightened due to her pregnancy. "To say I'm beside myself about my sweet boy of 10 years is a bit of an understatement."

Image zoom Mandy Moore's dog Jackson | Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Image zoom Mandy Moore and cat Fig | Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Fortunately, the mom-to-be received a sweet show of support from her cat Fig.

"Fig trying to comfort me," she wrote alongside a shot of the adorable feline cozying up to Moore. "Peep the paws on my stomach.

Hours after her initial post, Moore shared some good news with her fans: Jackson had successfully made it through surgery. "This sweet man made it through surgery," she wrote. "They removed a 10 inch, 6 lb mass on his spleen (and his spleen too)."

"He is a fighter and here's hoping he continues to heal and thrive," she added. "Thank you for the good thoughts and prayers - please keep them coming!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Mandy Moore's dog Jackson | Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Jackson had another health scare back in 2019, almost dying after eating a tennis ball.

"Somehow he decided to shred and eat a tennis ball without us knowing so we ended up at their door at 3:30 am for Jackson to have emergency surgery," she wrote at the time. "What these doctors, nurses and caregivers do all day, EVERY day will never cease to amaze me. So much gratitude."

Two months before Jackson's latest surgery, Moore shared the heartbreaking news that her dog Joni had died. "Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well," the actress wrote in December. "Until last night."

Moore, who rescued Joni back in 2008 at the Barking Lot, a non-profit shelter in San Diego, said in her tribute post that her "heart is utterly shattered" in the wake of the canine's death. "She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there."