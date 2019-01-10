Mandy Moore Reveals Her Dog Jackson Almost Died After Eating a Tennis Ball

Mandy Moore is thankful to have her furry friend safe and sound after a scary ordeal.

The This Is Us actress revealed on Wednesday that her dog Jackson had recently undergone emergency surgery after eating a tennis ball.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the post — which features a photo of Jackson with a surgical patch over his belly and a bandage wrapped around his back right leg — Moore, 34, thanked the veterinarians at Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital in Hollywood for their work before explaining exactly what happened.

“Thank you to Dr Storm and the entire staff at #metropolitananimalspecialtyhospital for saving this gentleman’s life,” she captioned the shot on Instagram.

“Somehow he decided to shred and eat a tennis ball without us knowing so we ended up at their door at 3:30 am for Jackson to have emergency surgery,” Moore continued. “What these doctors, nurses and caregivers do all day, EVERY day will never cease to amaze me. So much gratitude.”

The actress also updated her followers with a photo and video of Jackson on her Instagram Stories after the surgical procedure.

Mandy Moore's Instagram Stories Mandy Moore/Instagram

“Went for a post-op visit with my favorite handsome gentleman because someone wasn’t eating,” she captioned the first shot of Jackson standing near food and water bowls at what appears to be the vet’s office again.

“But instead I got a snuggle. Grateful. Grateful. Grateful,” she added in a separate video of her petting Jackson, who snuggled up against her with his bandaged paw.

Mandy Moore's Instagram Stories Mandy Moore/Instagram

RELATED: Mandy Moore’s Dog Joni Recovering After Eating Chocolate Bar

Moore and her pets have had a tough time of late.

In May 2017, Moore revealed her other beloved pooch Joni had gotten into her suitcase and ate an entire bar of dark chocolate. The This Is Us star immediately called poison control and rushed her dog to the vet, who kept Joni overnight for monitoring.

Moore eventually confirmed to her followers in a post on her Instagram Stories that her pup was just fine.

“This noodle looks to be in the clear,” she wrote. “Thank goodness and thanks for the well-wishes! Clearly she takes after her mom and loves [chocolate].”

Mandy Moore's Instagram Stories

And most recently in November, the star revealed her rescue cat died the night before her wedding to Taylor Goldsmith.

“We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken,” she began the Instagram post.

“She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn’t a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure,” the actress wrote of her black-and-white cat, adding that “sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway.”

In the post, which featured several shots of Madeline, Moore also shared how she helped her beloved pet through their final moments.

“Holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Moore wrote of the experience.

RELATED VIDEO: Is Mandy Moore a Crazy Cat Lady?

In the same post, Moore noted that while “we’re still in shock” over the death, she was thankful “for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love” Madeline provided and also reminded her followers to #adoptdontshop.

Moore has been a longtime animal lover — at one time the singer/actress had as many as eight cats and dogs. They’re “the brightest little things,” she told PEOPLE in 2010. “They make my world, and our home, just so much more whole.”