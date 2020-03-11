Mandy Moore's Cat Sings Along with Her and Husband Taylor Goldsmith: 'It's Pretty Dreamy'

Mandy Moore‘s cat Figaro is the newest addition to her musical household with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Moore, 35, spoke about collaborating on her new album Silver Landings with her husband — and one of their many pets. Moore’s new record, which is her first album in over 10 years, was released last week.

“Your husband is a musician, so I would think that that would be so fun,” host Ellen DeGeneres asked the actress and singer. “Because all of us like to sing — whether we can or not, we sing around the house — but to be a singer and to be married to a singer, y’all must just sing around the house.”

“It’s pretty dreamy,” Moore replied. “He always is playing the piano or playing guitar — and we have a house full of animals, we have two dogs and three cats.”

The This Is Us actress then explained that her cat Figaro, previously named Addison, had started “singing” along with her and Goldsmith after they changed his name. DeGeneres also showed a hilarious clip of Figaro meowing along as Moore belted out a tune.

“I believe one of the last times I was on the show we talked about Fig, our cat who had to have his name changed because he was freaking out,” she said. “It’s a very long story — we talked to a pet psychic, she told us we needed to change his name to Figaro.”

“Truly, any time I start singing or Taylor sings — especially when we harmonize — he could be on the other side of the house fast asleep, and it’s like suddenly he’s like up on the piano with us,” Moore shared. “And he sings! I mean, he meows.”

During a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Moore had explained that she called a pet psychic for help after her cat wouldn’t stop crying at night. The actress said the psychic advised her that the cat hated the name Addison, and suggested calling the feline Fig, short for Figaro, because he liked to sing so much.

During an interview with The New York Times last month, Moore spoke about collaborating with Goldsmith, whom she married in November 2018, on her upcoming album.

“There wasn’t a question that if I ever made music again it would be with him,” she said of the Dawes frontman, noting that several songs on the album touch on her past insecurities with herself and her music.

“I think I’ve really turned a corner on the idea of having a lot of affection for that part of me and how that 15-year-old was able to navigate what could have been a very tricky world,” Moore continued. “That I’m still here is proof that I did something right, I guess.”