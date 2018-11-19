Mandy Moore's Rescue Cat Died in Her Arms the Night Before Her Wedding: 'We’re Still in Shock'

Mandy Moore is describing her wedding weekend as “roller coaster of emotions” as she reveals her cat died the night before her nuptials.

The This Is Us star, 34, married fiancé Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday in a private ceremony in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

While friends of the couple posted on Instagram that the event was “pretty magical,” the big day was preceded by a night of sudden loss.

“We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken. She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn’t a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure,” the actress wrote on Instagram about the death of her black-and-white rescue cat, adding that “sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway.”

In the post, which features several stunning shots of Madeline, Moore also shares how she helped her beloved pet through their final moments.

“Holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Moore wrote of the experience.

In the same post, Moore noted that while “we’re still in shock” over the death, she is thankful “for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love” Madeline provided and also reminded her followers to #adoptdontshop.