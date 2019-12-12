Man Saves Neighbor's Dog After the Animal's Leash Gets Stuck in Moving Elevator Door

One Texas man took neighborly duties to a whole new level this week.

After noticing the leash attached to his neighbor’s dog was caught in a moving elevator after his neighbor walked into the elevator but her pup didn’t beat the closing doors, Johnny Mathis sprang into action to save the day.

Security footage from the Houston apartment building, obtained by CNN, captured the heroic moment Mathis rescued the small dog from a dark fate.

After a quick backward glance, Mathis noticed the dog’s leash was caught inside the elevator, and he ran toward the animal as its neck was being tugged when the elevator started to move.

After momentarily struggling with the Pomeranian’s fur, Mathis was able to get the leash off of the dog, saving it from strangulation.

He picked up the dog and pulled it away from the elevator to comfort him and make sure the pet was okay.

According to CNN, the pet’s owner was afraid the dog didn’t make it and could be heard screaming from inside the elevator, thinking the incident had turned fatal.

When she found out that Mathis had rescued her beloved pup, she was both emotional and thankful, Mathis told the outlet.

He added: “I think she just said ‘thank you’ and we hugged but she was just so overcome with emotion.”