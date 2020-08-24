"As he perused the kennels, he stopped to examine one of our friends a little more closely and when the cat turned to face him, Theron erupted with joy. THIS WAS HIS CUTIE PIE!!" The Bangor Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

Man Reunites With Lost Cat While Looking for a New Pet in Maine Animal Shelter

Here’s a story with a pawsitive ending.

A Maine animal shelter reunited an owner with his lost cat Saturday when the man stopped in looking for a new pet to help him cope with the disappearance of his feline Cutie Pie.

Theron visited the Bangor Humane Society’s facilities over the weekend looking to adopt a cat "to heal his heart" because his own kitty, Cutie Pie, went missing about a week ago, the shelter wrote on Facebook.

"As he perused the kennels, he stopped to examine one of our friends a little more closely and when the cat turned to face him, Theron erupted with joy. THIS WAS HIS CUTIE PIE!!" the post continued. "Theron's camera roll was full of pictures of Cutie Pie, leaving no question that this reunion was the real deal!"

A photo shared by the shelter shows Theron hugging the fluffy grey-and-white cat.

"Cutie Pie found his way *back* to his forever home tonight," the post read. "(Let me just say I've honestly never seen a cat so eager to be in a cat carrier! He was SO ready to go home!)"

According to American Humane, about 10 million pets are lost in the United States every year, with millions ending up in animal shelters throughout the country. Only 15 percent of dogs and 2 percent of cats without ID tags or microchips find their way back to their owners.