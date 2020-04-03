Man Rescues and Brings Home Baby Fox After Mistaking the Little Animal for a Puppy

Image zoom Getty (2)

A U.K. construction worker was thrown for a loop this week after realizing he accidentally brought a baby fox into his home.

While working on a building site, the man came across what he believed to be an abandoned puppy, The Metro reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When he took the adorable creature home, the worker quickly discovered it was actually a fox kit that bore a striking resemblance to a small fluffy dog.

RELATED: Animal Rights Experts Reveal the ‘Tragedy’ Behind the Cub Petting Industry Shown in Tiger King

After realizing his mistake, the builder contacted the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) for further assistance.

“The worker was on a building site in Speke when he came across what he initially thought was an abandoned puppy and as he could see no mother around he took him home,” Matt Brown, an animal welfare officer told the outlet.

The animal care organization took the cub to the vet where the animal was identified to be less than a month old and given puppy milk.

RELATED: Sphynx Cat with Rare Condition Resembles a Bat — But Has the Most Relatable Moods

“In most cases females will return and collect their cubs if given the opportunity, and it’s not unusual to see older cubs above ground on their own during the day learning survival skills and the parents are usually nearby,” Brown explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Family Realizes Pet Dog Might Be a Bear After Animal Starts to Walk Around on Hind Legs

The kit is currently waiting to be transferred to RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich before he can be released back into the wild.

Should a person come across a baby fox on its own, an RSPCA manager told Metro they should leave the cub a “supply of dog food and water nearby and check again after 24 hours.”

However, he added, “if you find a fox kit on their own and their eyes are open, the cub is probably fine. The parents will usually be nearby.”