"I just want to have Jenny back," Eddie Collins said of his 2-year-old pooch
An Arizona man is desperate to be reunited with his missing Chihuahua.
For the last two months, Eddie Collins has searched all over Tucson in hopes of finding 2-year-old Jenny.
Collins explained to News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV that he previously offered a cash reward, but after coming up empty he decided to take a more drastic approach.
“I’ve looked everywhere. I go to the dog pound everyday,” Collins said.
Jenny went missing back in April at Circle K on Ina and Silver Belt.
On Friday, Collins announced he would be offering a one-bedroom home in exchange for his beloved pooch.
“I need your help Tucson,” Collins said to News 4 Tucson in a video shared on YouTube, which shows him holding up a photo of the small dog. “I appreciate if you’d get her back to me.”
“I’m offering a piece of property with a one-bedroom home,” Collins told the outlet. “I’m willing to give the land, the trailer, the workshop, all of it free and clear, no questions asked. I just want to have Jenny back.”
As for why he’s willing to give up so much, Collins explained to News 4 Tucson “Life matters no matter what it is.”
“Whether it be a chipmunk or a squirrel. It depends on the person that owns that animal and what they care for. For me, it’s not about material things, it’s about her.”
“She’s a loved one,” Collins continued to the outlet. “She’s part of my family.”
Anyone with information on Jenny’s whereabouts can call 520-808-8170.