Man Caught on Video Harassing Bison at Yellowstone Arrested Following an Incident at Another National Park

A man caught on video taunting a bison at Yellowstone National Park earlier this week has a history of bad behavior inside national parks.

According to a release obtained by PEOPLE, 55-year-old Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, was arrested around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday at Montana’s Glacier National Park. He’d been traveling through various national parks this past week, and was first arrested at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on July 28 on a drunk and disorderly charge. He spent a night in jail and was released on bond.

On July 31, he was stopped in Yellowstone and received a citation for not wearing a seatbelt as a passenger. According to the release, rangers said he “appeared to be intoxicated and argumentative.” Later that evening, several Yellowstone visitors reported the bison incident to park rangers; they tracked Reinke down and cited him for wildlife harassment.

After video of the bison harassment went viral on Thursday, the Assistant U.S. Attorney “requested Reinke’s bond be revoked because of his extensive history in the parks,” reads the release. A warrant was then issued for the man’s arrest.

According to the release, Reinke told Yellowstone rangers he was traveling on to Glacier National Park, which is where he was found on Aug. 2 when rangers there responded to a call about a disturbance in the Many Glacier Hotel dining room. Reinke was one of the parties involved in that incident.

After his arrest at the Many Glacier Hotel, Reinke was returned to Yellowstone, where he was booked into jail and set for a Friday court appearance. It is unclear if he has an attorney who is able to comment on the incidents.

In the release, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk thanked the various park rangers involved in Reinke’s arrest, and reminded visitors that “harassing wildlife is illegal in any national park.”

NBC Montana was first to report the news.