Man Finds 'Extraterrestrial'-Like Creature on Australian Beach: 'How Weird Is That?'

Social media commentators told Alex Tan that he should contact Bindi and Robert Irwin to identify the unknown creature he found on an Australian beach

Earlier this week, Alex Tan uploaded a video on Instagram of an unusual animal discovery he made while walking on a beach in Australia.

In the clip, which has since gone viral, Tan speaks directly to the camera and describes that he "stumbled across something weird" that "you see when people claim that they found aliens."

As he turns his device to show the discovery, a dead and unrecognizable creature can be seen lying on the sand.

"How weird is that?" Tan then asks, before turning the camera back to himself, adding, "Looks like a dehead[ed] possum, but different to anything I've seen — extraterrestrial."

In the comments section of his post, Tan received a series of messages from others who also wondered what the animal could be.

Some, meanwhile, couldn't help but crack jokes. "Experts say it tastes like chicken," one user wrote.

"I mean, considering everything else the world has been hit with in the last 3 years, does an alien apocalypse sound so daunting? Bring it on, I say," added another.

Many other commentators also tagged Bindi and Robert Irwin — the children of the late Steve Irwin — asking for their help identifying the creature seen within their home country.