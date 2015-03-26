Man Arrested for Saving his Dog from Burning Building

This story from 2003 is making the rounds again, causing people to ask how far they would go for a pet

An old video has been making the rounds on the internet this week, one which raises a very interesting question: How far would you go for your dog?

In West Memphis, Tennessee, in 2003, Jarrod Martin watched from the parking lot of his burning apartment building as his dog cried for help from within.

Unsatisfied by the fire department s assurances that they would retrieve the dog before the fire spread, Jarrod took matters into his own hands.

Contending with noxious smoke and heat from the flame, Jarrod climbed the balcony of his second story apartment and smashed through the door to save his pup.

Unfortunately, Jarrod had been warned by the police not to enter the building, so when he safely returned to the parking lot (plus one happy pup) he was quickly handcuffed. Jarrod Martin was ultimately cited for two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

Authorities defended their actions stating that if Jarrod had been harmed or gotten trapped, more fire fighters would have been compelled to risk their lives to save Jarrod.

