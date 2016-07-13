Isaiah Nathaniel Sais, 21, of Fontana, California, was arrested on animal cruelty charges after his dog, Jack Sparrow, tested positive for methamphetamine at the Inland Valley Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center in Upland this month.

According to a July 11 press release from the Fontana Police Department, the dog was taken to the veterinary practice by Sais on July 5 after exhibiting erratic behavior.

When Sais told doctors he believed the dog may have ingested the drug methamphetamine, they tested the Chihuahua and confirmed that to be true.

“Once this was told to the owner, he left the care center, taking Jack with him,” reads the press release. “Doctors observed Jack suffering from convulsions and seizures and felt Jack’s life was in jeopardy. Doctors called the Fontana Animal Services Team and provided all of the information they had.”

That team leapt into action and responded to the owner’s residence in Fontana, which had been given to the animal hospital by the owner himself.

“At the residence, animal service officers observed Jack still suffering from the effects of the drug and other signs of general neglect, seized him from the owner,” the statement says. “Jack was taken by the animal service officers back to [an] emergency center where he continues to recover today.”

An Animal Cruelty Task Force reviewed the case and an arrest warrant for felony animal cruelty was issued. Sais was later arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino.

“Once he is well enough he will be transferred to a temporary foster home where he can continue to recover,” the press release says of Jack. “Currently, Jack is hyper sensitive to noise, and sudden movement, but he is expected to recover in time.”