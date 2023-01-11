Man Arrested After Missing Calif. Cockatoo Valued at Approximately $2,500 Is Found

Julie the umbrella cockatoo was found soon after being reported stolen

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 11, 2023 10:16 PM
https://local.nixle.com/alert/9865455/?sub_id=0 News Story - Suspect Arrested for Stealing a Cockatoo Parrot
Photo: Ventura County Sheriff's Office

A 35-year-old cockatoo is safe at an aviary after it was stolen last week.

Julie, an umbrella cockatoo, was taken from the Steckel Park Bird Aviary on Jan. 4 as caretakers were tending to their nightly chores, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, a suspect cut the habitat wire siding and stole the bird, valued at about $2,500.

The caretakers of the bird quickly posted about the bird's disappearance on social media, and by that same morning an anonymous caller phoned in a tip to Ventura County Crime Stoppers.

Investigators identified the alleged culprit as Santa Paula resident Michael Wear. Investigators said, in a press release, the cockatoo was rescued from an acquaintance of Wear.

Julie was unharmed and reunited with her caretakers at the bird aviary.

Wear was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for one count felony grand theft and one count of grand theft of domestic fowl.

He remains in custody, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Steckel Park Bird Aviary was built in 1926 and houses all kinds of birds, according to the sheriff's office. Over the decades, the aviary has been home to birds from all over the world as well as housing more run-of-the-mill fowl like pigeons, turkeys and quail.

An Umbrella cockatoo, also known as a white or white-crested cockatoo, has a life expectancy of 70 to 80 years or more in captivity with proper care, according to The Spruce Pets.

The birds are native to the tropics of Indonesia. Umbrella cockatoos are social and intelligent creatures that are rarely aggressive, forming strong bonds with their caretakers.

Related Articles
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Edgar Ismalej-Gomez
Conn. Man Arrested After Remains of Toddler Son Are Found in Plastic Bag, Buried in Local Park
Dog Rescued from Alleged Puppy Mill Turns Out to Be Missing Pet
Tenn. Family Reunites with Dog Missing 2 Years After Pet Is Saved from Alleged N.J. Puppy Mill
Cion Jere Carroll
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Brandon Manyo Dixon West Virginia Department of Corrections
Man Arrested After 2 British Tourists Were Shot Near a Bar in California's Famed Venice Beach
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Rachel Castillo
Missing Calif. Mom Found Dead in Remote Area, Ex-Husband Who'd 'Expressed His Concerns' Is Arrested
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Chrisley_wp
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth
Man Arrested After Rushing Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Westminster Hall: Reports
Lori Vallow
Idaho Mom Lori Vallow Smiles After Bail Is Reduced to $1M — and Her Kids Are Still Missing
Terry Chermak and William Todd Cagle
Authorities Searching for Missing S.C. Couple Find Body — and Man Is Charged with Murder