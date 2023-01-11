Man Arrested After Missing Calif. Cockatoo Valued at Approximately $2,500 Is Found

A 35-year-old cockatoo is safe at an aviary after it was stolen last week.

Julie, an umbrella cockatoo, was taken from the Steckel Park Bird Aviary on Jan. 4 as caretakers were tending to their nightly chores, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, a suspect cut the habitat wire siding and stole the bird, valued at about $2,500.

The caretakers of the bird quickly posted about the bird's disappearance on social media, and by that same morning an anonymous caller phoned in a tip to Ventura County Crime Stoppers.

Investigators identified the alleged culprit as Santa Paula resident Michael Wear. Investigators said, in a press release, the cockatoo was rescued from an acquaintance of Wear.

Julie was unharmed and reunited with her caretakers at the bird aviary.

Wear was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for one count felony grand theft and one count of grand theft of domestic fowl.

He remains in custody, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Steckel Park Bird Aviary was built in 1926 and houses all kinds of birds, according to the sheriff's office. Over the decades, the aviary has been home to birds from all over the world as well as housing more run-of-the-mill fowl like pigeons, turkeys and quail.

An Umbrella cockatoo, also known as a white or white-crested cockatoo, has a life expectancy of 70 to 80 years or more in captivity with proper care, according to The Spruce Pets.

The birds are native to the tropics of Indonesia. Umbrella cockatoos are social and intelligent creatures that are rarely aggressive, forming strong bonds with their caretakers.