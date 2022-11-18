Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!

A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected.

Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting.

The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack and landed at the front of the boat.

Churches captured a video of the shocking incident. In the clip, the mako shark surges out of the water and lands on its side on the boat before righting itself and resting with its mouth open.

The boat's owner told Storyful that the shark eventually wriggled off the boat and back into the water on its own. The shark was not injured during its appearance on the fishing boat.

Storyful

"He got away safe. There's nothing much we could do. We can't go up the front to go near it because they go absolutely bonkers," Churches said. "We dropped the anchor down a little bit because it seemed to be holding it in place [on the boat]. He went absolutely bonkers again and pushed himself through the bow rail and slid back into the water."

Churches added that all the humans aboard his boat left the experience unscathed and "were counting their blessings he [the shark] didn't land on the back of the boat," where all the passengers were gathered.