Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!

The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 03:47 PM

A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected.

Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting.

The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack and landed at the front of the boat.

Churches captured a video of the shocking incident. In the clip, the mako shark surges out of the water and lands on its side on the boat before righting itself and resting with its mouth open.

The boat's owner told Storyful that the shark eventually wriggled off the boat and back into the water on its own. The shark was not injured during its appearance on the fishing boat.

shark hops on boat
Storyful

"He got away safe. There's nothing much we could do. We can't go up the front to go near it because they go absolutely bonkers," Churches said. "We dropped the anchor down a little bit because it seemed to be holding it in place [on the boat]. He went absolutely bonkers again and pushed himself through the bow rail and slid back into the water."

Churches added that all the humans aboard his boat left the experience unscathed and "were counting their blessings he [the shark] didn't land on the back of the boat," where all the passengers were gathered.

Related Articles
Michael Hardy and Caleigh Ryan. Credit: Brooke Taelor
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Are Married! All the Wedding Details — Including Tattoos and Beer Burros
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Scott Lumley
Friends Recall Desperate Effort to Save Fort Myers Beach Man from Hurricane Ian's Floodwaters: 'Scotty's Gone'
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg in Aruba
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Getting Leg Amputated
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Leg Amputation: 'Such a Warrior'
TODAY Exclusive: Passenger-Turned-Pilot Details Miracle Landing
Passenger Who Landed Airplane with No Flying Experience Speaks Out: 'Life or Death Situation'
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week
'DWTS' Recap: 2 Pairs Receive a Perfect Score and a Prom Night Dance Marathon Changes the Game
sea deer
English Boat Skipper Saves Exhausted Deer After Spotting Animal Half a Mile Out to Sea
Gabby Windey
'The Bachelorette' : Gabby's Cocktail Party Is Canceled Following 'a Situation' with One of Her Suitors
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe,
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel and Gabby Face Their 'Biggest Fear' When 1 Man Expresses a Change of Heart
virgin-cruise.jpg
WATCH: Richard Branson on Adults-Only Cruise Line Virgin Voyages' 'Magical' First U.S. Sailing
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami wearing a black outfit and sunglasses after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lady Gaga Dines with Friends in Miami, Plus Olivia Wilde, Kevin Hart, Penélope Cruz and More
large shark
Student Captures Shocking Video of the Second Largest Shark Species: I 'Thought it Was a Whale'