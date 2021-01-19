Major Biden's 'Indoguration' Raises $200K for Delaware Rescue that Adopted Out Pup to Joe Biden

The presidential inauguration is just a day away, but the "indoguration" for his rescue German shepherd Major has already happened.

The virtual fundraiser, powered by Zoom, recounted Major's rise from former shelter pup to future First Dog and was emceed by Today's Jill Martin. While Major himself was not in attendance, other celebrities turned out to support the effort, like Josh Groban.

Overall, over 7,400 animal lovers attended the event, which raised awareness about what shelter pets are capable of and raised over $200,000 for DHA. The rescue plans to use the donations to provide relief to pet owners struggling to care for their animals during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to help adoptable pets find homes.

"Our DHA Team is truly astounded by the love and support we have received, in honor of Major," DHA's executive director, Patrick J. Carroll, said in a statement. "We celebrate each and every time one of the animals in our care finds its forever home, and this one calls for a special celebration! Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Indoguration and for the generous outpouring of donations. They will enable DHA to start this new year in a strong position, and will help so many animals and people. We are incredibly grateful."