Major Biden's 'Indoguration' Raises $200K for Delaware Rescue that Adopted Out Pup to Joe Biden
The Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance hosted a "indoguration" for Major Biden that was attended by over 7,400 animal lovers
The presidential inauguration is just a day away, but the "indoguration" for his rescue German shepherd Major has already happened.
On Sunday, Major, the rescue pup President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden adopted from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in 2018, had his own inaugural event hosted by his former rescue home and Pumpkin Pet Insurance.
The virtual fundraiser, powered by Zoom, recounted Major's rise from former shelter pup to future First Dog and was emceed by Today's Jill Martin. While Major himself was not in attendance, other celebrities turned out to support the effort, like Josh Groban.
Overall, over 7,400 animal lovers attended the event, which raised awareness about what shelter pets are capable of and raised over $200,000 for DHA. The rescue plans to use the donations to provide relief to pet owners struggling to care for their animals during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to help adoptable pets find homes.
"Our DHA Team is truly astounded by the love and support we have received, in honor of Major," DHA's executive director, Patrick J. Carroll, said in a statement. "We celebrate each and every time one of the animals in our care finds its forever home, and this one calls for a special celebration! Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Indoguration and for the generous outpouring of donations. They will enable DHA to start this new year in a strong position, and will help so many animals and people. We are incredibly grateful."
"We are completely blown away by the support this event received and the incredible generosity shown towards the Delaware Humane Association," Pumpkin Pet Insurance's CEO, Alexandre Douzet, added. "Helping as many animals as possible is part of our DNA at Pumpkin Pet Insurance, and we are so pleased to have worked with DHA's amazing team to ensure they are well-equipped to accomplish their organization's mission as we begin this new year."