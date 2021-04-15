Ory, a 16-month-old dog, was recently diagnosed with hip dysplasia and degenerative hips as well as torn ACLs in both of her knees

Maine Students and Teachers Raising Money for School's Young Service Dog in Need of 3 Surgeries

The students and staff at a Maine elementary school are rallying around a beloved service dog who has had a "ruff" few months.

Ory, a 16-month-old pup, joined the Willard School's special education department with three other dogs last year, according to local news station WMTW.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was recently diagnosed with hip dysplasia (a joint deformity common among certain breeds), degenerative hips, and torn ACLs in both knees. The ailing pooch already had ectopic ureter surgery in the fall to correct an issue in her urinary tract. Now, she needs three surgeries to repair her hips and knees.

service dog Credit: gofundme

The Willard School has launched a GoFundMe to raise the $20,000 Ory needed to cover Ory's trio of procedures. They're halfway toward their goal, collecting slightly over $10,000 in donations. Staff and students are calling the fundraiser called "Pennies for Paws."

"The [hip] surgery] will ensure Ory [lives] a long, healthy and fulfilling life free from pain," Jess Jones, an Ed Tech at the Willard School, wrote on the GoFundMe page for Ory.

service dog Credit: gofundme

Ory started working with the students when she was eight weeks old and is "an integral part of our class," Jones said. As a service dog, Ory helps calm students and de-escalate emotional meltdowns, among other responsibilities.