Maine Deputy Saves Senior Dog Found 'Almost Frozen to Death' and Reunites Pet With Her Family

Deputies from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office rescued the female dog from a ditch, where she got stuck after wandering away from her elderly owner

Published on March 1, 2023 01:52 PM
14-Year-Old Dog That Nearly Frozen To Death Reunited With Owner By Maine Deputy
Photo: Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office

A Maine deputy reunited a missing senior dog with her owner on Saturday after finding the pet nearly frozen to death.

Deputy Mark Anderson discovered the dog, reported to be female and at least 14 years old, in a ditch, saved the pet, who couldn't get out on her own, and reunited the canine with her elderly owner, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

"After checking nearby ditches, he located a very cold, female dog, appearing almost frozen to death. There were claw marks where she had attempted to climb out of the ditch before her paw got too cold," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office about the incident read.

Authorities believe the dog's paws got too cold to continue trying to climb out of the ditch, leaving the canine stuck and alone in freezing weather.

"She was holding her paw up and whimpering heavily when Deputy Anderson approached her," the post added.

The dog's elderly female owner reportedly waited all night for her pet to return after letting the senior pup out around 9 p.m. the night before.

Anderson was responding to reports of a dog lying in the road in Arrowsic when he found the missing pet, according to the sheriff's office. After failing to find a dog on the road, the deputy began searching the area, where temperatures were in the "single digits."

Soon after starting his search, Anderson found the missing dog, placed the pet in his car, and took her to a dispatch center in Bath.

"The on-duty dispatchers immediately provided care," the Facebook post from the sheriff's office continued. "She was bundled up in blankets and a portable heater was used to help warm her up. They fixed her a plate of food and once she warmed up and stopped shivering, she ate the plate clean."

14-Year-Old Dog That Nearly Frozen To Death Reunited With Owner By Maine Deputy
Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office

While the dog was being cared for, Anderson made lost dog flyers and started distributing them in the area, trying to locate her owner.

Thankfully the deputy located the dog's elderly owner quickly. "He figured out who the owner was," the post added. "The owner and the dog were eventually reunited."

