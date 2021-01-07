Maine Cat Missing for 5 Years Back Home After Owner Spots Feline's Photo on Shelter Website

"It felt like a dream at first, I was so happy," owner Kendra Armstrong said of finding her cat

A Maine woman is feeling "grateful" after being reunited with her cat who went missing five years ago.

Kendra Armstrong told TV station WGME that her cat named Moose had been in and out of animal shelters for a number of years until she recently discovered his picture on a local shelter's website.

"It felt like a dream at first, I was so happy," Armstrong said of seeing Moose's photo on Midcoast Humane Society's adoption page.

Armstrong said she immediately reached out to the shelter and was shocked to discover that the cat, who the shelter renamed "Oldest," was still nearby.

"I was so excited, not only to know that he was alive, but to get him back, it's like the craziest thing ever and I never would have expected it," she added.

According to the shelter, which shared the sweet story on Instagram, Armstrong was able to take Moose home on Jan. 1.

"He was able to finally go home with his person, who was ecstatic to be reunited with her beloved cat," the organization wrote.

After being reunited with her pet, Armstrong sent the humane society a message thanking them for keeping her cat safe and loved.

"I just wanted to thank you all for everything you did in all the years my kitty was in and out," she wrote to the organization.

Since being home, Moose and Armstrong have become closer than ever.