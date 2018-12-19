Magician Entertains Shelter Dogs as an Adorable Reminder to Adopt

Right before the holidays, TBS conjured up magic for some precious pups — all of whom are up for adoption.

In a sweet video, magician John Stessel entertains pooches from the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in New York by pretending that he has something in his hands — then revealing that they’re actually empty.

Each of the canines has a different reaction: Ruckus runs off, Prince wags his tail, Luna waits patiently before tugging on Stessel’s Santa hat, Cali barks, Teragon lays down on his back, Duke jumps up on Stessel, Bebe walks away, Gracie hops up and down and Kobe sits still.

Elsewhere in the video, Stessel cuddles with Holly, Bebe and Jasmine, gives Kobe toy balls to play with, dances with Teragon, gets a hug from Frankles and pats Mama.

“To help get our animal shelter dogs adopted TBS brought them the magic of the holidays, to show you how full of life they are,” the title card reads.

The video concludes: “Please visit your local animal shelter to help bring the magic of adoption to all shelter animals.”