Maggie Q and Her Rescue Pups Sit Pretty for Modern Dog

Maggie Q’s perfect day is a day spent volunteering at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah. “The whole day spent in service to animals, that’s my perfect day,” she tells Modern Dog magazine. “It’s my sanctuary, it’s where I go to find peace and recharge and see the work that people are doing for animals.”

The star of the CW’s Nikita has long been a vocal advocate for shelter animals, and says that even as a 6-year-old girl, she was bringing abandoned dogs and cats home. The three she has with her now are Lady (pictured), Cesar and Pedro, and in spite of their disparate backgrounds, they have one thing in common with each other – and perhaps with their owner as well.

“Most people love that their dogs are really loyal, really loving; what I love about my dogs is they all have attitude,” Q says. “My dogs all have attitude problems and it just makes me laugh.”

