Pet Parents Say This No-Spill Water Bowl Is Perfect for Messy Dogs

Here’s how the splash-free bowl works: Fill up the 35-ounce white base with water and place the gray floating disk with the paw-shaped opening in the bowl, which you can secure with the gray rim lid. The bowl’s anti-slip base prevents skidding, and as your pup laps up, the floating disk will adjust how much water it releases based on the speed at which they drink. The disk’s floating design means that the bowl works on uneven surfaces and even in moving cars.