Pet Parents Say This No-Spill Water Bowl Is Perfect for Messy Dogs

As wonderful as dogs are, there’s no denying that taking care of them can be a messy undertaking. From shedding-prone breeds to overeager pups who are capable of destroying furniture, even the cutest dogs can wreak havoc sometimes. So it’s no wonder that Amazon shoppers constantly search for products that might make cleaning up after their furry pals a bit easier.
Those who own a messy water-drinker are singing praises for LumoLeaf’s No-Spill Water Bowl, which dog owners have called “the answer” to constantly wet kitchen floors. Shoppers have given it a 4.4-star rating from more than 1,200 reviews, and it’s currently on sale for 37 percent off.
Buy It! LumoLeaf No-Spill Pet Water Bowl, $16.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Here’s how the splash-free bowl works: Fill up the 35-ounce white base with water and place the gray floating disk with the paw-shaped opening in the bowl, which you can secure with the gray rim lid. The bowl’s anti-slip base prevents skidding, and as your pup laps up, the floating disk will adjust how much water it releases based on the speed at which they drink. The disk’s floating design means that the bowl works on uneven surfaces and even in moving cars.
Reviewers said that they wish they’d “known about this a long time ago.” One shopper wrote, “This was a must-have on the long trip to the coast and overnight stay. In the car you fill it up halfway and put the top on so it will not spill… Definitely a good compromise to having water spill all over your car.”
Another shopper who gave LumoLeaf’s bowl a glowing review said teaching dogs to drink with it is a total breeze. “To train your dog that there is water in the bowl, take all other water sources away and then fill it so a little water sits above the paw-shaped hole in the center,” said the reviewer. “You can also press down lightly with your hand to show them there is water.”
The brand recommends washing the bowl, which you can place in the top rack of the dishwasher, at least twice a week. If you’re a busy pet parent, LumoLeaf’s on-sale water bowl might just make taking care of your pup less of a hassle.
