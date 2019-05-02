Luke Combs and Fiancée Nicole Hocking Adopt a Puppy: 'My Heart Is So Full'

Luke Combs is officially a doggy daddy!

The country singer, 29, and his fiancée Nicole Hocking adopted a black puppy named Jojo, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are SO happy for little Jojo who went home today with Country Music’s own Luke Combs and his beautiful fiancée, Nicole,” wrote the Tennessee-based nonprofit organization where the pup had been staying.

“Jojo was instantaneously drawn to Luke and looked him deep in the eyes as if to say, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ What a happy ending for a little country dog brought into our rescue,” they continued.

Making reference to Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart” tour, the rescue wrote, “Can’t wait to see his pictures on the tour bus!”

RELATED: Luke Combs Reveals His Valentine’s Day Plans with Fiancée Nicole Hocking: ‘I Got a Little Game’

After taking home Jojo, Hocking, 26, shared two sweet photos with their newest addition to Instagram.

The first featured her outside, beaming alongside the pup, while the second captured Combs adorably preparing to bring his new companion home.

“WELCOME TO THE FAMILY, JOJO 🐶💙MY HEART IS SO FULL!!! (swipe for the cutest photo you’ll ever see of Luke going to pick him up)” she captioned the photos.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

Debuting the ring with a photo from their Hawaiian vacation, the CMA best new artist revealed that he proposed to his longtime love ahead of their trip — but waited to share the news.

“She said yes a while ago but this is a much better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” Combs joked. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you! I love you!”

Added Hocking, “You’re stuck with me forever!! I love you so much babe.”

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Luke Combs/Twitter

Since they began dating in 2016, Combs has launched into stardom, becoming the first solo artist to score four consecutive No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his debut album’s hits “She Got the Best of Me,” “One Number Away,” “When It Rains It Pours” and “Hurricane.”

Combs is currently headlining his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour, which kicked off in January, and is scheduled to make stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in Nashville on Dec. 13. His new single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” is out Friday.