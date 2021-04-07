British TV Presenter Luisa Zissman Has Her Horse Stuffed After His Death: 'He's Perfect'

"Seeing him again today was so incredible," Luisa Zissman said of her late horse Madrono after he was preserved

British TV presenter and equestrian Luisa Zissman is keeping her late horse with her in more than spirit.

Zissman shared on Instagram Tuesday that she previously had to put down her horse Madrono due to cancer — but the beloved animal will now be with her indefinitely after she had him preserved by a taxidermist.

Madrono was preserved by taxidermist Simon Wilson, who called Madrono "the most beautiful Horse I have ever seen," adding that it was "a real privilege to preserve him."

"I know I'm weird, I know this isn't normal but when Madrono had to be PTS due to melanomas (cancer) I was shattered," Zissman wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself seeing Madrono for the first time since he was preserved.

"I can't describe the overwhelming heartbreak when Madrono died I spent a week in bed and got stress induced vertigo 🙈 (pathetic I know)," she continued.

"Seeing him again today was so incredible," she said. "He's perfect, his kind eyes are exactly the same, the little swirls in his coat, his beautiful mane all so perfect. Thank you @simon_the_stuffa and your team. You really have made me so happy! (Even though I'm ugly crying)."

In another post, Zissman said that she was feeling "very emotional" about being reunited with Madrono.

"You're home now ❤️🙏🏻😢," she wrote alongside several photos of the horse. "My beautiful Madrono. He is the most beautiful, majestic, stunning horse of a lifetime."

"Thank you @simon_the_stuffa you have captured everything about him so perfectly," she added. "Feeling very emotional 🥺😍."

Zissman, who regularly posts about her horse riding on social media, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Madrono when he died in December 2019.

"My heart is broken. RIP Madrono, you were simply one in a trillion," she wrote. "I'm sorry I couldn't do anymore for you. For 4years we have battled your melanomas and although I knew this day would come one day, I didn't quite believe it. You've been the best horse ever for nearly 6years. So many amazing happy memories. I can't believe it. Heartbroken doesn't come close. 💔💔💔 thank you for being the best ever 💔💔💔"

She's posted several throwbacks with the horse in the months since, revealing that Madrono was ready for pickup from Wilson in March.