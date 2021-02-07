Meet Ethel! Lucy Hale Adopts Adorable Puppy and Thanks Kristen Bell for Fostering Her

Lucy Hale has an adorable new furry friend in her life!



The actress, 31, announced on Saturday that she's adopted a puppy named Ethel, who had previously been fostered by Kristen Bell.

"My little family of 3," Hale wrote on Instagram alongside a collection of photographs of her new puppy bonding with the actress and her beloved dog Elvis.



"Everyone meet Ethel. Thank you Melissa and everyone at @wagmorpets for rescuing her & for all you do to find safe homes for these angels," she wrote, before giving a big shout out to The Good Place star, 40. "And big thank you to the best @kristenanniebell for fostering!! We love u🐾♥️"

Hale also went on to repost a photo of Bell and Ethel together on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thank u auntie @kristenanniebell for being the best foster."

Hours earlier, Bell shared a sweet message announcing that all of the dogs she had been fostering were on their way to forever homes.

"Just finished fostering some itty bitty new rescue pups from @wagmorpets - they are all adopted as of TODAY(yay!!)!" she captioned a series of photos and videos of the pups.

Although her own foster puppies had already been adopted, Bell encouraged any of her followers who were interested in welcoming a new dog into their lives to check out the Los Angeles-based rescue organization.



"@wagmorpets has lots more rescues avail!" she wrote

Hale, who has used her platform to raise awareness about the lack of pet-friendly options available for those looking to leave abusive situations, previously opened up to PEOPLE about her enduring love for her dog Elvis.

"I did all of quarantine alone, so I honestly don't know what I would've done without Elvis. He kept me company and kept me sane," she said last October of the maltipoo.

