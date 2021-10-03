Amazon Shoppers Say This Pet Blanket Is So Soft, They Want One for Themselves — and It's on Sale for Just $6

"This is the softest sherpa I've ever touched in my life," one customer wrote. "The edges are hemmed and finished nicely and the fabric is of excellent quality. My cat absolutely loves to snuggle in these blankets. I like to keep one on the back of our sofa where she sleeps a lot to help keep fur off the furniture and these work perfectly. The medium size is perfect for my normal-sized adult cat and she can stretch out completely on it. It also fits nicely in her cat bed and carrier. I will definitely buy a few more of these for future use or maybe even a big one for myself."