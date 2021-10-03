Amazon Shoppers Say This Pet Blanket Is So Soft, They Want One for Themselves — and It's on Sale for Just $6
Once fall arrives, it's only natural to want comfortable refreshes, whether it's cozy home decor or a super soft cardigan. But cozy season isn't just for humans — your pet deserve some extra comfort, too. And Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate comfy find for their pets: This sherpa pet blanket.
Amazon dropped the price of the gray Luciphia Fleece Pet Blanket in the medium size to just $6. It's made of ultra-soft fleece polyester and can be used on couches, beds, or any spot your pet has claimed. Measuring 30 inches by 20 inches, the blanket is ideal for small to medium-sized dogs, cats, and other smaller pets, according to the brand.
The lightweight blanket is portable, so you can easily take it with you during a fall outing (pumpkin patches, anyone?) or a longer vacation over the holidays. And if you plan on letting your pet use it all the time, you won't have to put too much effort into caring for it, as the blanket is machine washable and its fabric is designed not to pill.
Buy It! Luciphia Sherpa Pet Blanket, $5.94 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com
The best-seller in both the ″dog bed blanket″ and ″cat bed blanket″ categories, the popular blanket has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from pet parents. They say that their pets love to snuggle in the "super soft and plush" blanket. Others call out that the blanket doubles as a couch protector, too.
"This is the softest sherpa I've ever touched in my life," one customer wrote. "The edges are hemmed and finished nicely and the fabric is of excellent quality. My cat absolutely loves to snuggle in these blankets. I like to keep one on the back of our sofa where she sleeps a lot to help keep fur off the furniture and these work perfectly. The medium size is perfect for my normal-sized adult cat and she can stretch out completely on it. It also fits nicely in her cat bed and carrier. I will definitely buy a few more of these for future use or maybe even a big one for myself."
In addition to the gray color, the blanket comes in black and beige. And if you want to stock up on this fall pet essential, it's available in packs of three, with sizes ranging from small to large. While the cost varies on the size and the number of blankets you opt for, most of the options are on sale right.
Give your pet a cozy treat, and head to Amazon to shop the Luciphia Fleece Pet Blanket before the sale ends.
