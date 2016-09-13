Lucifer the black cat, who can't use his back legs, spends his days comforting the animal patients at the clinic

Lucifer the Cat Is an Angelic Nurse to Pets in Need at Russian Vet Clinic

Names came be deceiving. That’s certainly the case with Lucifer the jet black cat.

According to Bored Panda, the feline, who prefers to go by Luc, is more angel than demon, devoting his life to helping other animals feel comfortable at an animal clinic in Perm, Russia.

The cat was rescued by a staff member at the clinic, who found Lucifer abandoned and unable to walk due to spinal damage. Luc still doesn’t have full use of his back legs, but that doesn’t stop him from scooting around his new home at the clinic.

Naturally concerned about the well-being of other animals, the kitty nurse paws his way from patient to patient offering them comfort and warmth. When he can, Luc also donates blood to feline patients in need.

Not surprisingly, this little devil’s heavenly behavior has made him a favorite among the clinic’s clients and those who follow the clinic on Instagram. Lucifer has become so popular that the facility has started using him in its advertisements.