Baby Dog will now live with and provide comfort to a woman finishing up cancer treatments

Loyal Dog Who Stood in the Snow and Kept Watch Over His Dead Owner Finds 'Perfect' Forever Home

A dog who stayed by his owner's side for two days after he became trapped in the snow and died has found a new home to call his own.

Earlier this month, an adorable canine — sweetly known as Baby Dog — was with his owner, David Deshon, when David became trapped in the snow and later died, according to CBS Sacramento. David's daughter Shona previously told the outlet that she believes her father attempted to hike home when his car got stuck in the snow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When David's body was found by authorities days after he was reported missing near his Foresthill, California, home, Baby Dog refused to leave his owner's side and would not let rescuers anywhere near his owner's body, the man's family detailed to the outlet.

Eventually, rescuers were able to lure Baby Dog away and get him medical treatment at the Placer County Animal Services facility in Auburn. While Baby Dog focused on healing, the canine's story gained national attention.

Image zoom Credit: Placer County Animal Services

Image zoom Credit: Lisa Lomeli

"We actually had calls from people all over the world," Katie Ingram, a staff member with Placer County Animal Services, told CBS Sacramento.

Unable to care for Baby Dog, despite her wishes to do so, Shona found a new family for her father's pet close to home. She told the outlet that her two next-door neighbors, Lisa Lomeli and her husband Laurence, stepped up and offered to adopt Baby Dog themselves for Lisa's mother.

Image zoom Credit: Placer County Animal Services

"I had told her this is like a perfect story," Lisa detailed to CBS Sacramento.

"My mom has been going through cancer for a year and is just finishing up chemo and lost her Lab a year ago and is very lonely," she added. "My mom said to me, 'I said a prayer and I know I'm supposed to have another dog. That dog will find me.'"