This Cozy Donut Bed That's 37% Off at Amazon Is Described as 'Cat Heaven' by Shoppers
Cats spend a majority of their day asleep, which means they need a cozy place to curl up where they feel safe. Amazon has an abundance of cat beds, but there's one that's backed by thousands of shoppers — and it's on sale.
The Love's Cabin Donut Cat Bed is 37 percent off right now when you apply Amazon's coupon to its already marked-down price. It's made with alternative down and suede fabric that's extra cushioned and soft to the touch. It also has raised walls that make pets feel secure and can even have a calming effect. The bed is available in 10 colors, but keep in mind that only the gray shade is on sale for $19.
Buy It! Love's Cabin Round Donut Cat Bed in Gray, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
With more than 7,000 perfect ratings, it's no wonder so many cat owners swear by the donut bed. Some are even leaving adorable photo reviews that speak for themselves and are a joy to look through. One five-star reviewer said their picky cat loves it so much, she "sleeps in it almost all day every day." Another shopper described the bed as "cat heaven."
Cats are naturally clean animals and will usually gravitate toward litter boxes instinctively, but sometimes accidents happen. Thankfully, the bed has a machine washable cover and non-slip bottom that's water-resistant in case there's an accident. Keep in mind though, that since cats should always have access to a litter box, an accident probably means their litter box is too dirty or it could be a sign of an underlying condition and you should contact your veterinarian.
If you want to treat your cat to a bed that's practically irresistible, then consider the Love's Cabin Donut Cat Bed in gray while it's on sale for less than $20. The soft material and "nest-like" walls are all your kitty needs to feel comfortable and right at home.
