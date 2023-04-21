Unlikely Love Birds! David Bowie the Guinea Fowl Sneaks into Sanctuary to Court Rescue Hen

This avian odd couple has an adorable love story.

David Bowie the guinea fowl and Opal the hen are part of a long history of unlikely animal friendships at The Gentle Barn, an animal rescue nonprofit with sanctuaries across the county,

"We had a goat who was in love with a turkey, a horse who adopted a donkey as her baby, and a chicken who was in love with a pig. Love is love," Ellie Laks, the founder of The Gentle Barn, tells PEOPLE, adding that the organization is dedicated to rescuing animals from abuse, rehabilitating them, and then giving them sanctuary for the rest of their lives.

Opal is one of the hundreds of animals rescued by The Gentle Barn. Years ago, her entire flock was killed by a predator, so her former owners brought her to the nonprofit's Missouri sanctuary to give her a safe place to live. David Bowie's arrival at the sanctuary was a bit more unconventional. Instead of being brought to The Gentle Barn or being part of a rescue effort, the guinea fowl just appeared.

Courtesy of The Gentle Barn

"We have no idea how David Bowie came to us. One morning he was just there like magic. We don't know if he was wild, lost, or if he was dumped on our property and thrown over our fence. We were thrilled to see him and invited him into our barn. We did everything we could think of to find his home, but he was never claimed," Laks explains.

While it's unclear what brought David Bowie — named by the sanctuary through a naming auction — to The Gentle Barn, it is obvious why the bird has chosen to stay: love.

"From that first day we saw him, Bowie was circling the barnyard fence with his eyes right on Opal. He was obsessed from the first day. As soon as we let them be together in the yard, he followed her around, never leaving her side, sat next to her while she laid eggs, and slept right next to her," Laks says.

The rescue hen was a bit leery of David Bowie's attention initially, but she quickly grew to love the larger bird after spending time with him, according to The Gentle Barn founder.

Courtesy of The Gentle Barn

"Now, she rather fancies him and has accepted him as her mate. I think she likes the attention and protection now, it makes her feel special," Laks says of Opal.

"They are a couple, married for life, and always together. We never see one without the other now," she adds.

Laks hopes that those who learn about Opal and David Bowie's love story are moved to be more accepting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Even though we all look different, we are all really the same when we are looking through the eyes of love," she says.

Animal lovers who would like to support David Bowie and Opal, and the work of The Gentle Barn, can learn more at the sanctuary's website.