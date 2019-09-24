Louisiana Woman Defends Dog Against Camel by Using Her Teeth in Bizarre Incident

Image zoom Camel Getty Images

A Louisiana woman has left police baffled after she bit a camel’s testciles in self defense.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the woman, her husband and their deaf dog stopped at Tiger Truck Stop — a petting zoo in Grosse Tete, when they came across Caspar the camel, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office told local newspaper The Advocate.

The woman’s husband began throwing treats to their dog underneath Caspar’s fence. The pooch then crawled inside the enclosure.

Because the dog is deaf, the couple had trouble retrieving their pet, prompting the woman to crawl into the camel’s enclosure to bring the dog back to the other side.

However, the camel began to panic upon seeing the woman and sat down on top of her, police explained.

Trapped under the camel’s body, the women tried to break free, but was unsuccessful. That’s when she took a peculiar approach.

“I bit his balls to get him off of me, I bit his testicles to get him off of me,” the woman told police, Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. explained to The Advocate.

Following an investigation, police learned the woman had allegedly provoked the camel, Hamilton told The Advocate.

Image zoom Tiger Truck Stop Google Maps

“The camel did nothing wrong. They were aggressive. The camel was just doing its normal routine,” he told the newspaper.

Furthermore, the petting zoo has a sign above the enclosure, warning visitors to stay out of the area, Hamilton said.

“The camel has never been aggressive, the camel has never gotten out, never caused any issues — in fact, the husband and wife stated before that ‘we’ve been here before and we’ve never had any problems,'” Hamilton told The Advocate.

Pamela Bossier, a manager at the Tiger Truck Stop, is also at a loss for words over the incident.

“It’s just crazy,” Bossier told the Washington Post. “To the point of why would somebody do that?”

Following the incident, the woman was sent to the hospital, according to police, WAFB 9 reported.

A veterinarian is scheduled to check on Caspar. According to the outlet, Caspar has been at the petting zoo since 2018.

Police have cited the couple for a leash law violation and criminal trespassing.

Their identities have not been revealed to the public.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.