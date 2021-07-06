Louisiana Aquarium Shut Down After 12-Foot Python Escapes

Cara, a Burmese Python who lives at the Blue Zoo Interactive Aquarium located in Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana, is not poisonous

A Louisiana aquarium has been shut down after a python slithered out of her exhibit on Tuesday.

Cara, a Burmese Python who lives at the Blue Zoo Interactive Aquarium — located in Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana — somehow escaped her enclosure, zoo officials said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The aquarium closed after Cara was discovered missing, and a spokesperson tells PEOPLE that it will remain unopened until she is found.

Volunteers have been called in to aid in the search, the spokesperson adds.

Zoo officials have stressed that Cara is not poisonous or a threat to humans.

"Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows. Cara is an adored member of our Blue Zoo family. The safety of our animals is of utmost importance to us, so to ensure Cara's safety, we will be closed for the day," the zoo said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The St. George Fire Department was called in Tuesday morning to help with the search, but left after about two hours, NBC News reported. Zoo officials "are confident the animal never left their perimeter and is still within the confines of the Blue Zoo," a spokesperson for the fire department told the outlet.