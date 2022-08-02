Lost Pet Tortoise Causes U.K. Train Delays After Wandering onto Tracks
Train services had to be stopped to rescue an injured giant tortoise that had strayed onto the tracks.
Passengers spotted Clyde the tortoise walking the rail line, to the disbelief of railway workers, on Monday, according to SWNS.
The delay occurred on August 1, when Clyde, who managed to escape from home, ended up on the Cambridge-bound line in Norfolk, England.
Four U.K rail lines were affected by Clyde's wanderings, with two Greater Anglia trains terminated early and another starting 20 minutes behind schedule.
Efforts to stop the trains and save Clyde went into motion after a passenger spotted the giant tortoise on tracks while riding in a train.
"When we got to Norwich station, I told staff in the office there, and the man looked at me as if I was mad," Diane Akers, the passenger who spotted Clyde, told BBC. Akers added that a police officer, who had seen an earlier tweet she posted about the tortoise, eventually approached her at Norwich station and helped her.
Clyde was safely moved from the track by rescuers and reunited with his family, who reported the tortoise missing on Sunday.
"Network Rail attended and helped the animal," a Greater Anglia spokeswoman shared about the incident.
SWNS reported Clyde is now recuperating from this ordeal at a vet hospital.