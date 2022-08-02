Lost Pet Tortoise Causes U.K. Train Delays After Wandering onto Tracks

August 1, 2022, East Harling, Norfolk, United Kingdom: An escaped Giant African Spurred Tortoise on the line halted trains in Norfolk on Monday afternoon.. .The injured reptile, named Clyde, was spotted by passengers on the tracks near Harling Road station, north east of Thetford, on a Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. He had a hole in his shell, apparently from a collision with a train, but is making a full recovery..A spokesperson for the Greater Anglia rail franchise: â€œWe are sorry for the disruption caused to customers between Norwich and Cambridge on Monday afternoon..â€œThis was due to a very large, injured tortoise on the line near Harling Road. It happened around 12.40. Network Rail attended and helped the animal. Services were able to run from 13.25. We understand the tortoise is likely to make a full recovery.â€.The adventurous animal, with a length of 2.5ft (76cm) had gone missing from Swallow Aquatics in East Harling on Sunday. .Network Rail officials later posted an update on Tuesday, confirming Clyde is returning to good health..â€œWe rescued a 50kg Giant African Spurred Tortoise from the tracks yesterday near Harling Road station after being clipped by a train, damaging his shell,â€ they tweeted. â€œWe are happy to report that Clyde is OK will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps

Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com