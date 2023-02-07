Lost Texas Dog Finds Her Way to Former Shelter and Rings Rescue's Doorbell for Help

A lost dog found her way back to her family thanks to a surprisingly intelligent trick.

In January, a rescue dog named Bailey, who had recently been adopted from Texas' Animal Rescue League of El Paso, went missing from her new home.

Bailey's pet parent contacted the Animal Rescue League of El Paso to inform the shelter about the dog's disappearance. To help find the canine, the shelter posted about Bailey on social media.

"This beautiful girl — Bailey — has gotten loose in the area of Mesa and Sunland Park, on the west side. She is very friendly. If you spot her or find her, please call," the Animal Rescue League of El Paso posted on Jan. 29, along with several photos of Bailey.

According to KFOX14, it didn't take long before the rescue's followers started to report sightings of Bailey, but it turned out that the shelter wouldn't need them.

Animal Rescue League of El Paso

Early on Jan. 31, Bailey surprised the Animal Rescue League of El Paso by coming to them. The dog showed up at the shelter and rang the doorbell looking for help.

"Bailey is now safe. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped - we thank you. As we know, dogs are incredible. Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15 am, saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run," the rescue posted with a photo of Bailey taken by the facility's doorbell camera.

Loretta Hyde, the founder of Animal Rescue League of El Paso, told KFOX14 that she was amazed that the dog found her way back to the shelter, especially considering her new home is 10 miles away.

Animal Rescue League of El Paso

"These dogs are smarter than people give them credit for. How did she know what direction to go?" Hyde said.

It is unclear how Bailey spent her time away from home, but she is now back to settling in with her forever family after her detour at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

Hyde hopes Bailey's return to the shelter is a sign of a pleased client.

"Strays want to go back to us. They love our shelter," she told KFOX14.