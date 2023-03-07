Lost Cat Hidden in Las Vegas Hotel Room for 6 Days Is Found After New Guests Heard 'Weird Noises'

When Lindsey Sanders noticed pee in the bottom of her Las Vegas hotel room shower, she thought her husband was to blame.

Then a bottle of vitamin oil spilled all over the bathroom floor, which husband Arthur again denied having anything to do with.

It wasn't until some strange animal noises woke her up at 4 a.m. that the truth became clear. A missing pet cat had been living as a stowaway in their Excalibur Hotel room for six days, drinking toilet water for sustenance.

The bizarre incident was shared on Sanders' TikTok, where the post has received more than 1.1 million views.

The video starts with the friendly cat in the frame as Sanders, who happens to be a veterinarian in Las Vegas for a conference, narrates what's happened.

"So it's four in the morning in Vegas, and I heard some weird sounds in the hotel room," she says in between fits of giggles. "And this [cat] is just here... what is going on?"

The TikTok then cuts to security showing up at the hotel room door. And even they can't stop laughing, with one employee flashing a broad grin as he says, "only in Vegas."

The security team member has a dog leash with them to try and secure the cat but admits, "Yeah, I don't know how to do this."

The situation gets stranger when they try to catch the cat, which escapes to a hiding spot underneath the bathroom sink. Eventually, the group wrangles the feline into a pillowcase and heads to the lobby to find the pet food and water.

In the video, Sanders recounts all the signs that something was amiss in their room.

"The other weird thing is there was pee in the shower, and I was like, 'Arthur, why did you pee in the shower?' He didn't pee in the shower," Sanders says while laughing.

The cat belonged to the previous guests, who had reported him missing to hotel staff six days prior.

The cat, named Tiger, has since been reunited with his family. Owner Shanice Williams told 8NewsNow she thought Tiger had bolted out of the room when she couldn't find him at the end of her stay.

"I was just glad to not think of him starving somewhere," Williams said.