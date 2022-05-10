Bailey, a German shepherd mix, escaped from his family's yard in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 29 and proceeded on a nine-day journey from New York to New Jersey

Lost Brooklyn Puppy Runs Through East River, Holland Tunnel, and New Jersey Before His Rescue

A view on the Toll booths of the Holland Tunnel, which connects Jersey City with Manhattan, New York, United States of America. Office Buildings.

A lost Brooklyn puppy is finally safe and in one place after running through two states, a river, and even the Holland Tunnel.

On Sunday, the Port Authority Police rescued Bailey, a seven-month-old German shepherd/Akita mix, from a parking garage by a Home Depot in Jersey City, New Jersey, nine days after the dog escaped his Red Hook yard on April 29, according to CBS News.

Harriet Zucker, Bailey's trainer and director of Red Hook Dog Rescue, got a call the morning of April 29 from Bailey's owner about the pet's escape.

After he ran off, Bailey was spotted attempting to swim across the Gowanus Bay, which is connected to the East River. Nearly a week later, on Saturday, drivers saw the dog inside the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel crossing into Manhattan.

"Once I knew he didn't die in the water, that's what I was afraid of ... I figured one way or the other, we're gonna find him," Zucker told NBC4 New York.

A video shared on Twitter by @AdamIss shows Bailey in New York's crowded Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, running alongside traffic. After making it into Manhattan, Bailey found his way into the Holland Tunnel on Sunday and took it to New Jersey.

"He's insane, he's incredible. He's got the record," Zucker told NBC4 New York about the dog's adventure.

Port Authority Police officer Andrew Vignapiano made the final rescue, carefully collecting Bailey on the ledge of the Jersey City parking garage.

"I'm blowing kisses and saying all the sweet things we say to dogs," Vingapiano, who has a husky himself, shared.

Vingapiano told ABC7 New York that when he first got the call in Jersey City, he and his colleagues never expected they were off to rescue the "famous dog that had been running around."

"We're in a different state, you wouldn't assume," Vingapiano said.

Now, Bailey is recovering from a wounded leg at Vet Emergency and Referral Group in Brooklyn and getting some rest after the journey of a lifetime.

While Bailey rests up, the officer who saved him hinted that he might need a nap.