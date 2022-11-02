Lost Boston Terrier Puppy Stranded on Mud Island Rescued and Reunited with Owners

A lost puppy has found his way home after a messy situation.

The good news came on Monday, after officials in Tewksbury, Mass., rescued one-year-old dog Louie, who had been missing for two days, from an island of mud.

The rescue kicked off thanks to a resident who spotted the Boston Terrier on a small island, stuck in the mud, and alerted officials.

Representatives from Tewksbury Fire and the local animal control branch responded to the concerned call and worked together to save the puppy from the mud. After rescuers extracted the canine, the pet reunited with his owners.

Louie's family first reported the dog missing on Oct. 29 and posted about the beloved pup in a Facebook group dedicated to missing pets.

"He's friendly and I'm sure very scared," Louie's owner wrote on social media after the dog's disappearance. "His brother, who's a littermate, is crying and his human family is devastated."

Following his rescue, Louie's owners updated their message, thanking their local community for helping them reunite with the pup.

"Thank you to everyone who was so helpful in spreading the word," the unidentified owner wrote. "I had no idea there were so many dedicated people helping to reunite pets and their families. I will never forget it."

Dog lovers following the story also thanked Billerica & Tewksbury Animal Control for their work in finding Louie.

"Yay! Yay! Yay! Great job I know if it was one of my dogs I wouldn't be able to thank you enough! Thanks for all the great things you guys do!" one Facebook user commented.