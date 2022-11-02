Lost Boston Terrier Puppy Stranded on Mud Island Rescued and Reunited with Owners

Louie the one-year-old Boston Terrier was missing for two days before a Tewksbury, Mass. local spotted the dog and called the authorities to rescue the puppy

By
Published on November 2, 2022 05:39 PM
dog rescued from mud
Photo: Billerica Animal Control/Twitter (2)

A lost puppy has found his way home after a messy situation.

The good news came on Monday, after officials in Tewksbury, Mass., rescued one-year-old dog Louie, who had been missing for two days, from an island of mud.

The rescue kicked off thanks to a resident who spotted the Boston Terrier on a small island, stuck in the mud, and alerted officials.

Representatives from Tewksbury Fire and the local animal control branch responded to the concerned call and worked together to save the puppy from the mud. After rescuers extracted the canine, the pet reunited with his owners.

Louie's family first reported the dog missing on Oct. 29 and posted about the beloved pup in a Facebook group dedicated to missing pets.

"He's friendly and I'm sure very scared," Louie's owner wrote on social media after the dog's disappearance. "His brother, who's a littermate, is crying and his human family is devastated."

Following his rescue, Louie's owners updated their message, thanking their local community for helping them reunite with the pup.

"Thank you to everyone who was so helpful in spreading the word," the unidentified owner wrote. "I had no idea there were so many dedicated people helping to reunite pets and their families. I will never forget it."

Dog lovers following the story also thanked Billerica & Tewksbury Animal Control for their work in finding Louie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yay! Yay! Yay! Great job I know if it was one of my dogs I wouldn't be able to thank you enough! Thanks for all the great things you guys do!" one Facebook user commented.

Related Articles
Ruth, Dante, daughters Madeleine and Kayla and her grandson Jayce
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Dog Recovering After Being Shot 50 Times With Pellet Gun
Texas Dog Shot 50 Times with Pellet Gun Survives and Begins Road to Recovery
During a structure fire yesterday, 3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation. Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911
Amazon Delivery Driver Saves 3 Terrier Puppies from Florida House Fire
San Bernardino County Fire/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CilfEUtpmle/. Dog Reunited w/ Fam
California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide
Police were called after a wolf was spotted in Oklahoma — turns out it was a dog all along
Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead
300 Rescue Pets Arrive in U.S. on Historic “Freedom Flights”. (Credit: The Sato Project)
300 Homeless Pets Rescued from Puerto Rico and Brought to U.S. on 'Freedom Flights'
Houston Family Reunites With Dog 2 Years After He Went Missing
Houston Family Reunited with Dog Missing Nearly 2 Years After Pet Is Found Wandering Alone
During a structure fire yesterday, 3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation. Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911
Amazon Driver Saves 3 Puppies from Fire and 4 More Mail Carriers Who've Rescued Canines
Massachusetts Dog Found Abandoned in Crate Up For Adoption
Massachusetts Pomeranian Abandoned in Crate on Hot Day Is Rescued and Readied for Adoption
Rescue Dog Helped Save His Owner After 70-Foot Fall Off Tahoe Cliff
Hero Dog Leads Rescuers to His Injured Owner After Man's 70-Foot Fall from a Tahoe Forest Ridge
Stolen dog reunited with family 11 years later
Stolen Massachusetts Dog Reunited with Owner 11 Years After Disappearance: 'Hard to Believe'
Dog Ejected From Car Accident Alerts Trooper of Rollover Crash Site With Family Still Inside
Dog Ejected from Car During Rollover Crash Helps Alert Maine State Trooper to Accident
Fox red labrador retriever smiling outdoors; coyote portrait
Labrador Retriever Scares Away Coyote to Save Boston Terrier from Attack in California Backyard
13-year-old Golden Retriever who was rescued from a drain pipe
New York State Trooper Crawls Into Drain Pipe to Save Senior Golden Retriever
Ginger the dog. See SWNS story SWFHlost. A dog missing for half a decade has finally been reunited with her family - after being rescued as a stray 13 miles from her home. Ginger originally disappeared in 2017, believed to have been stolen, leaving her owner Barney Lattimore distraught. Barney, from Janesville, Wisconsin looked everywhere for his missing pup, refusing to give up hope that one day he may see her again. Every time he saw a dog that slightly resembled Ginger he'd pray that it was her, but it never was.
Wisconsin Dog Missing for 5 Years Reunites with Family After Police Find Pup 13 Miles from Home
Oklahoma City Fire Department Animal rescuers save tiny dog missing since Halloween from huge storm drain
Oklahoma Dog Missing Since Halloween Rescued from Storm Drain by Firefighters