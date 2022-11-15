Lost Border Collie Reunites with Family After Turning Herself In at a U.K. Police Station

A clever border collie name Rosie knew where to go after she got lost while walking in the park with her dog dad

By
Published on November 15, 2022 06:12 PM
Lost Rescue Dog Seeks Help at U.K. Police Station, Reunited with Owners
Photo: Leicestershire Police/Facebook

A 10-year-old dog named Rosie is safe and with her owners after strolling into a local police station while lost.

Surveillance footage from a Leicestershire police station in England shows Rosie walking into the facility and sitting down in the station's waiting room. On Monday, the police department shared the adorable video of Rosie's entrance on its Facebook page.

"Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss," Leicestershire Police wrote in the caption. "Thankfully, she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well."

Rosie, a border collie, disappeared while enjoying a walk with her dog dad, Steve, 68, and the family's second dog, Laser, in Southfields Park, according to BBC. She ran away after someone set off fireworks in the area.

Steve's wife Julie, 61, added to the outlet that Rosie "went and stood with her dad, which she does when she is nervous, and then skedaddled [when the firework went off]."

Fortunately, Rosie knew where to go for help.

"She pushed herself through a hedge and handed herself into the police station," Julie told BBC, adding, "The police station is right next to the park."

Though Julie said that Steve was "really upset" Rosie had run off, has was relieved when he and Julie were called and told that the dog was safe.

"I was so pleased and so happy she was safe and so proud of her that she was clever enough to find her way to the police station," said Julie.

Julie recalled getting the phone call from the police station and told the PA news agency, per The Independent, "They said, 'Have you got a black and white collie?' I said, 'Yes,' and then they said, 'She just walked up and handed herself into the station.' "

Julie shared that Rosie "loves to exercise" and do "collie things." However, she's not a fan of fireworks.

"Someone let off a firework, and Rosie does not like loud bangs," said Julie, adding that Rosie "hates bonfire night" and will just "go and hide in the bath and shake."

She and Steve adopted Rosie eight years ago from the dog rescue center K9 Focus.

