Los Angeles Zoo Welcomes Its Tallest Baby Giraffe Ever With Birth of 6-Foot-7-Inch Calf

The calf weighed 172 pounds and stood six feet seven inches tall at birth, making the baby giraffe the tallest giraffe calf born at the Los Angeles Zoo in its decades-long history.

"Every giraffe birth we have at the L.A. Zoo is exciting," Mike Bona, an animal keeper at the Los Angeles Zoo, said in the release. "I've worked with giraffes here since 2005, and I have to say, Zainabu is a wonderful mother — she knew exactly what she needed to do when her labor started. I am thrilled that we have this new calf to represent his endangered species."