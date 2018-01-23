Los Angeles Zoo Welcomes Its First Rare Female 'Forest Giraffe'

“There was a time not so long ago when having okapis in a Zoo was extraordinarily rare. But, due to Species Survival Plan (SSP) programs being so proactive and being able to breed these animals in zoos, the captive population is doing extremely well,” Josh Sisk, Curator of Mammals at the Los Angeles Zoo said in a statement. “By guests being able to see an okapi in a zoo, it starts a conversation about how we can save this species and their habitat in the wild.”

Jamie Pham

It was the SSP that paired Opey and her mate, 3-year-old Jackson, a first-time dad, resulting in the celebrated birth of this female calf. Conservationists hope the new arrival inspires humans to care for wild okapi. The wild population, which lives in rainforests, is dangerously dwindling due to human settlement, deforestation and forest degradation.

Okapi are known for the stunning stripes on their legs, which help calfs spot and stay close to their mothers in the thick vegetation of African rainforests. While the leggy sweeties are often confused with zebras, the okapi’s closest relative is the giraffe.

Animal lovers can now meet the calf and her family at the Los Angeles Zoo — just follow the stripes.