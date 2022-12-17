Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized After Sustaining Injuries and Chronic Health Issues

The famous Griffith Park mountain lion P-22, nicknamed the "Hollywood Cat" and known for crossing two major Los Angeles freeways, has died at the age of 12.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced its decision to euthanize the famous lion days after a medical examination revealed P-22 had been suffering from severe injuries and chronic health problems.

The wildlife organization said screenings showed that the lion had undergone "significant trauma" to his head, right eye and internal organs — suggesting he may have been hit by a car. Along with the injuries, veterinarians also found that P-22 had kidney disease, chronic weight loss, arthritis and an "extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body."

"P-22's advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating, life-shortening conditions and the clear need for extensive long-term veterinary intervention left P-22 with no hope for a positive outcome," the CDFW said in a press release.

Following the news, California Gov. Gavin Newsom honored the Hollywood Cat with a sweet tribute on Twitter hailing him as an "icon."

"His incredible journey helped inspire a new era of urban conservation, including the world's largest wildlife crossing in CA," Newsom said. "I grew up loving these cats. Thinking of my dad today who was a wildlife activist [and] taught me about protecting these precious animals."

The Natural History Museum in Los Angeles also penned its own statement, saying they were "deeply saddened" by P-22's death.

"While our hearts are broken, we will continue to share his story and honor his legacy as L.A.'s ambassador for urban wildlife conservation," the museum said.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The outcome was hinted at after P-22 was initially captured on Monday. In a press conference, National Park Service and CDFW officials said that P-22 had exhibited signs of deteriorating health and may never return to the wild again. Officials said at the time that additional testing would decide whether to bring him to an animal sanctuary or euthanize him.

"Everybody understands ... the importance of this animal to the community and to California," CDFW Deputy Communications Director Jordan Traverso said. "And so if that kind of decision has to be made, I just want everybody to understand that it's not something that's taken lightly. It's very deeply thought about. And if something like that does happen, we recognize the sadness of it."

The CDFW announced plans to capture P-22 on Dec. 8 after they noticed behavioral changes in the mountain lion, including reports that the animal was increasingly being spotted close to populated cities near its home.

Multiple incidents were reported, where P-22 attacked a dog and its owner that had been out for a walk. In one instance, P-22 killed a chihuahua that was being walked.

P-22 made Griffith Park his home in 2012, after leaving the Santa Monica Mountains and crossing over two freeways. Since then, multiple articles have been written about him both in Los Angeles and nationally. He was even captured on camera by a National Geographic photographer in a now-famous shot in front of the Hollywood sign.