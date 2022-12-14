Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Is Showing Signs of Deteriorating Health Following Capture

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service tranquilized the famous mountain lion after being found in the Los Feliz area on Monday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 12:00 AM
https://wildlife.ca.gov/News/california-department-of-fish-and-wildlife-and-national-park-service-team-up-to-evaluate-p-221
Photo: NPS/CDFW

P-22, the famous 12-year-old mountain lion known for crossing two major Los Angeles freeways, is exhibiting signs of deteriorating health following his capture on Monday.

After being found just south of his home in Griffith Park in the Los Feliz area through the GPS locations and signal from his tracking collar, his health evaluation on Monday determined that he may never return to the wild.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in a conference on Tuesday that P-22 is significantly underweight and has facial trauma suggesting that he may have been struck by a vehicle.

While he will undergo additional testing, including a CT scan to check for possible head and internal trauma, his aging status has led National Park Service and CDFW officials to choose whether an animal sanctuary or euthanasia is the best choice for P-22's future.

https://wildlife.ca.gov/News/health-evaluation-underway-for-mountain-lion-p-22
NPS/CDFW

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Everybody understands ... the importance of this animal to the community and to California. And so if that kind of decision has to be made, I just want everybody to understand that it's not something that's taken lightly. It's very deeply thought about. And if something like that does happen, we recognize the sadness of it," said CDFW Deputy Communications Director Jordan Traverso.

The wildlife organization first announced plans to capture P-22 after multiple sightings, video camera recordings and physical encounters with the lion had been reported, hinting that he may be in distress and was deemed responsible for killing a leashed pet last month. The National Park Service tracks the famous mountain lion with a GPS radio collar because the area is one of only two megacities worldwide to have wild cats roaming within its city limits.

The CDFW called it an "unprecedented situation" in which P-22 has continued to survive in an urban setting.

Their press release on Thursday described that as P-22 has aged, "the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior."

The NPS detailed the lion's history in their own statement on Thursday writing that P-22 is a beloved wild mountain lion who survived against all odds.

Image
National Park Service, via AP, File

They added that "his plight of being trapped in Griffith Park after making a perilous journey across two of the busiest freeways in the country showed the world how harmful our roadways can be to mountain lions and all wildlife. He captured the imagination of people around the globe, and his story inspired the building of the world's largest urban wildlife crossing outside of Los Angeles so that other area mountain lions don't suffer his same fate."

They concluded their statement by writing that "we must now give back to P-22," expressing: "We must recognize when the limits of this unconnected space have been reached, and take action to ensure the well-being of P-22 and the community he lives in."

Researcher think P-22 made Griffith Park his home in 2012, after leaving the Santa Monica Mountains and crossing over two freeways. A National Geographic photographer managed to capture a now-famous shot of the mountain lion in front of the Hollywood sign.

Related Articles
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
Sherman the Border Collie Survives Terrifying Mountain Lion Attack Inside California Home: Watch!
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room
From Gun Control Advocacy to Meals on Wheels, How Matthew McConaughey Uses His Platform For Good
rescued mountain lion cub
Emaciated Mountain Lion Cub Recovering at Oakland Zoo After 5-Day Search to Save Animal
Mountain lion captured California
Mountain Lion Tranquilized Inside California Office Building Will Be Released into the Wild
Wildlife Crossing
World's Largest Wildlife Crossing Will Break Ground on Earth Day in California: 'This One's Historic'
An American Bison at sunrise in Yellowstone National Park.
Hiker 'Charged and Gored' by Bison at Texas Park — and Captures Frightening Moment on Video
Dave Hughes
Service Dog Program Dedicated to Helping Veterans with PTSD Gives Hope: 'He Saved My Life Many Times Over'
LACoFD Crews Help Free Bear Trapped on Magic Mountain Lot
Bear Has to Be Rescued After Getting Trapped at a Calif. Six Flags Amusement Park
mountain lion
Mountain Lion Nicknamed 'Mr. Handsome' in 'Great' Health After His Capture in San Francisco
Mountain Lion
Mountain Lion Killed After Attacking 5-Year-Old Boy in the Front Yard of His Calif. Home
Sam Dubal Missing Person
'Beloved' 33-Year-Old Professor Goes Missing on Wash. Park Hike — and Family Pleads for Help
Carl Mock
Yellowstone National Park Guide Dies 2 Days After Being Mauled by Grizzly Bear While Fishing
Capitol fox
A Mother Fox Is Captured at U.S. Capitol After Running Amok, Nipping Lawmaker: 'Most Bizarre Day'
missing hiker
One Man's 'Very Weird Hobby' Is the Key That Leads Searchers to Missing Calif. Hiker
2D9AEFW Los Angeles, California, USA 1st November 2020 A general view of atmosphere of Bob's Market where The Fast and the Furious Filmed on November 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Locals Plan to Protest 'Fast 10' Filming Stunts in L.A. Neighborhood: 'Shouldn't Be Allowed' (Report)
blue eyed lemur
Earth Day 2022: The Cutest Photos of Endangered Animals Born This Year