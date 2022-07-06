Shoppers Say This Automatic Water Fountain Gets Cats to Drink More, and It's on Sale for $17 Right Now
Wish your cat would drink more water? It may be time to ditch the ordinary dish and switch to an automatic fountain since cats are known to be rather picky. I have two cats that never seem to drink enough no matter how many times I give them fresh water, but I just discovered a fountain that's on sale for $17 at Walmart, and it looks promising enough to grab one without a second thought.
The Loomla Cat Water Fountain is an automatic water dispenser that's backed by more than 4,000 five-star reviews. It holds up to 85 ounces of water, has switchable LED lights, and comes with two replacement filters to ensure your pets are drinking clean water at all times. Plus, it has an adorable flower design that won't be a total eyesore to have in your home.
Buy It! Loomla Cat Water Fountain, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); walmart.com
This device works for even the pickiest cats, according to reviews. Several shoppers said they purchased this fountain as encouragement for their feline friends to stay hydrated, and most have found success. One Walmart customer said they've never seen their cat drink so much water. Another described the fountain to be nearly silent, and said if it does make noise, it just needs more water to function properly.
On average, cats are supposed to drink between 7 and 9 ounces of water each day, and the quality of the fountain water may also entice your cat to drink more. It has a filtration system with three layers that purify and remove some fluoride from tap water. While the constant flow helps prevent bacteria from building up, the drinking fountain should still be cleaned at least once a week, and the filter should be replaced at least once a month so it can continue to purify to the best of its ability.
My cats love drinking out of the water faucet, so I'm very intrigued by the idea of a cat water fountain and can't wait to see how much they love having their own running water. Since it's on sale for $17, I might even add two to my cart so my dogs can enjoy it, too.
- Shoppers Say This Automatic Water Fountain Gets Cats to Drink More, and It's on Sale for $17 Right Now
- Upgrade Your Patio With These Chic and Sturdy Umbrellas
- Scarlett Johansson's Skincare Line Is Giving Shoppers 'Softer, Plumper' Skin, and Everything Is on Sale Today
- Shoppers Swear by These Top-Selling 'Durable' Oven Mitts That Are Ideal for Grilling, and They're Just $11