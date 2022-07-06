On average, cats are supposed to drink between 7 and 9 ounces of water each day, and the quality of the fountain water may also entice your cat to drink more. It has a filtration system with three layers that purify and remove some fluoride from tap water. While the constant flow helps prevent bacteria from building up, the drinking fountain should still be cleaned at least once a week, and the filter should be replaced at least once a month so it can continue to purify to the best of its ability.