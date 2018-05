Talk about a tight squeeze!

A red squirrel in Hamburg, Germany, got its head stuck inside a manhole cover and needed a whole lot of help to get him out of a jam.

Fire crews arrived and used soap, tools, funnels and fingers to help the critter. After a lot of work, the crew squeezed the squirrel’s head back out the other way toward freedom.

[RELATED_TEXT “Can’t get enough pet news? See more on PEOPLE Pets

• Look for Less: Katy Perry’s Lacy Cat Ears

• So Cute! Cheetah Cubs Get Fierce for the Cameras” “” ]